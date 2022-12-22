 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Cousin Eddie' display from 'Christmas Vacation' leads to Kentucky police response

What is your favorite Christmas movie? Data shows Americans love "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" among others.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A "Cousin Eddie" display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.

After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs."

Officers arrived at the Shepherdsville home to find a mannequin in the yard that looked like Cousin Eddie from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." It was decorated with a robe, a hat, a cigar and a beer and was holding what appeared to be an orange hose, WDRB-TV reported.

ODD Cousin Eddie Display

A "Cousin Eddie" Christmas display depicting a character from “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is shown in Shepherdsville, Ky., on Wednesday.

Homeowner Joni Keeney said she decided to put up the display from her favorite Christmas movie to have some fun.

"Everybody has a 'Cousin Eddie' in their family, everybody," Keeney said. "I just want people to have a good Christmas and get a laugh," Keeney said.

Responding officers did get a laugh and took some photos of the display, WDRB reported.

"Never a dull moment," Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said.

ODD Cousin Eddie Display
