 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cover unveiled for Clinton-Penny novel 'State of Terror'
0 comments
AP

Cover unveiled for Clinton-Penny novel 'State of Terror'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cover unveiled for Clinton-Penny novel 'State of Terror'

This combination photo shows cover art for "State of Terror" by former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny and Clinton, right, at the premiere of the Hulu documentary "Hillary" in New York on March 4, 2020. "State of Terror" is out Oct. 12, 2021.

 HONS

NEW YORK (AP) — The cover for Hillary Clinton's first novel will not be mistaken for those of her memoirs.

There's no smiling photograph like on the front of 2003's “Living History” or the more sober portrait of Clinton for “Hard Choices,” which came out in 2014, or even the plain lettering of the 2017 release “What Happened.” For “State of Terror,” co-written with the popular mystery novelist Louise Penny, the cover features a maze-like four-sided figure, with stark red lines and in one corner an American flag, all set against a black backdrop.

The novel comes out Oct. 12 and will be released jointly by Simon & Schuster, Clinton's publisher, and St. Martin's Press, which publishes Penny. The two companies unveiled the cover Wednesday, and have called the novel a “high-stakes thriller of international intrigue,” featuring a “novice” secretary of state, a position Clinton held from 2009-2013.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News