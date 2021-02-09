Coverage of virus, racial reckoning win DuPont awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, the police killing of George Floyd, climate change and other issues — from Syria's civil war to the Cold War-era space race — won the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards for 2021, the university's Graduate School of Journalism announced Tuesday.

PBS’ “Nova” and New York’s WNBC-TV won for coverage of the pandemic, while KSTP-TV of Minneapolis/St. Paul was recognized for its coverage of Floyd’s death and the protests that followed.

The Washington Post was honored for its digital reconstruction of another point in the demonstrations that built into a racial reckoning around the U.S.: the forceful clearing of peaceful protesters from Washington’s Lafayette Square before then-President Donald Trump walked across it to pose with a Bible in front of a church.

WNYC Studios’ podcast “Radiolab” and production company OSM Audio were honored for an episode on how Mississippi arrived in late June at a decision to retire its state flag, the last in the U.S. to include the Confederate battle emblem. The award was one of two for “Radiolab” and three for podcasts.