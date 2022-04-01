COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control announced Friday that it is ending a policy that limited asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The use of public health powers had been widely criticized by Democrats and immigration advocates as an excuse for the United States to shirk its obligations to provide haven to people fleeing persecution. The policy went into effect under President Donald Trump in March 2020. Since then, migrants trying to enter the U.S. have been turned away more than 1.7 million times.
FILE - A Cuban woman and her daughter wait in line to be escorted to a Border Patrol van for processing in Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2022, hoping to remain in the United States to seek asylum.
AP Photo/Elliot Spagat, File
The policy, known as the Title 42 authority, named for a 1944 public health law to prevent communicable disease, will end on paper April 1, but it will not take effect until May 23, to allow border officials time to prepare.
"After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC director has determined that an order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary," the CDC said in a statement.
The decision is expected to draw more migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Department of Homeland Security said this week that about 7,100 migrants were coming daily, compared with an average of about 5,900 a day in February — on pace to match or exceed highs from last year, 2019 and other peak periods. But border officials said they are planning for as many as 18,000 arrivals daily.
Photos: The border under President Biden
FILE - A Haitian migrant uses the Rio Grande to take a bath after crossing a dam from Mexico to the United States, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The Border Patrol encountered migrants in South Texas more often than ever in June and July, dashing expectations for a common summer slowdown. In September, about 15,000 mostly Haitian refugees were camped under a bridge in the small border town of Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Eric Gay
FILE - Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sept. 19, 2021. The administration began a massive expulsion of thousands of Haitians while allowing thousands of others to stay in the U.S. The uneven response, which at one point included Border Patrol agents on horseback appearing to use reins as whips to corral Haitian asylum seekers, sparked sharp criticism and underscored for many a failed border policy. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File)
Felix Marquez
FILE - A Border Patrol agent talks to migrants after they were detained and taken into custody, March 21, 2021, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. Biden took office on Jan. 20 and almost immediately, numbers of migrants exceeded expectations. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Julio Cortez
FILE - Haitian migrants walk to a bus after they were processed and released after spending time at a makeshift camp near the International Bridge, Sept. 19, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Biden and senior officials talked tough — "Do not come," Vice President Kamala Harris warned on a June visit to Guatemala, repeating herself for emphasis — but migrants who kept coming spoke of the change in presidential administrations and stories from friends and relatives who were quickly released in the United States. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Eric Gay
FILE - A group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, in La Joya, Texas, May 17, 2021. Biden took office on Jan. 20 and almost immediately, numbers of migrants exceeded expectations. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Gregory Bull
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris listens to a question during a news conference, June 7, 2021, at the National Palace in Guatemala City. Biden took office on Jan. 20 and almost immediately, numbers of migrants exceeded expectations. Biden and senior officials talked tough — "Do not come," Harris warned, repeating herself for emphasis. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Jacquelyn Martin
FILE - A child sleeps on the shoulder of a woman as they prepare to board a bus to San Antonio moments after a group of migrants, many from Haiti, were released from custody upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in search of asylum in Del Rio, Texas on Sept. 22, 2021. Biden and senior officials talked tough — "Do not come," Vice President Kamala Harris warned on a June visit to Guatemala, repeating herself for emphasis — but migrants who kept coming spoke of the change in presidential administrations and stories from friends and relatives who were quickly released in the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Julio Cortez
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, left, listens as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on immigration, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Feb. 2, 2021. Biden took office on Jan. 20 and almost immediately, numbers of migrants exceeded expectations. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Evan Vucci
FILE - A woman from Guatemala weeps as she carries her child after being smuggled across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas, March 30, 2021. Biden took office on Jan. 20 and almost immediately, numbers of migrants exceeded expectations. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)
Dario Lopez-Mills
FILE - Young child walks alone through the brush after being smuggled across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas, March 24, 2021. Children traveling alone shattered previous highs in March, making up most of the more than 4,500 people housed in temporary tents that were designed for 250 under COVID-19 standards. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)
Dario Lopez-Mills
FILE - Migrants walk to be processed by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande on May 14, 2021, in Roma. Texas. Biden took office on Jan. 20 and almost immediately, numbers of migrants exceeded expectations. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)
Joel Martinez
FILE - Migrant families wade through shallow waters towards Roma, Texas, March 24, 2021. Biden took office on Jan. 20 and almost immediately, numbers of migrants exceeded expectations. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)
Dario Lopez-Mills
FILE - A child weeps as he is unloaded from an inflatable raft after being smuggled into the United States by crossing the Rio Grande River in Roma, Texas. March 28, 2021. Children traveling alone shattered previous highs in March, making up most of the more than 4,500 people housed in temporary tents that were designed for 250 under COVID-19 standards. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)
Dario Lopez-Mills
FILE - Migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuna, some to avoid possible deportation from the U.S. and others to get supplies on Sept. 22, 2021. In September, about 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants camped in the small Texas border town of Del Rio. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Fernando Llano
FILE - Immigrants are processed by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande on May 22, 2021, in Roma, Texas. Biden took office on Jan. 20 and almost immediately, numbers of migrants exceeded expectations. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)
Joel Martinez
FILE - Migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande river from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2021, to avoid deportation from the U.S. The Border Patrol encountered migrants in South Texas more often than ever in June and July, dashing expectations for a common summer slowdown. In September, about 15,000 mostly Haitian refugees were camped under a bridge in the small border town of Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File)
Felix Marquez
FILE - Three young migrants hold hands as they run in the rain at an intake area after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Roma, Texas, May 11, 2021. Biden took office on Jan. 20 and almost immediately, numbers of migrants exceeded expectations. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Gregory Bull
FILE - Migrants, most from Haiti, cross the Rio Grande towards Del Rio, Texas, from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Sept. 23, 2021. In September, about 15,000 mostly Haitian refugees were camped under a bridge in the small border town. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File)
Felix Marquez
FILE - Children lie inside a pod at the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021. Health and Human Services belatedly, aided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, opened about a dozen emergency holding centers within about a month to process unaccompanied children. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool, File)
Dario Lopez-Mills
FILE - People cross the U.S.-Mexico border early March 24, 2021, in Roma, Texas. The Rio Grande Valley came alive each night with inflatable rafts carrying families across the meandering river. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Julio Cortez
FILE - Supporters of immigration reform march while asking for a path to citizenship and an end to detentions and deportations, April 28, 2021, in Washington. Biden took office on Jan. 20 and almost immediately, numbers of migrants exceeded expectations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Jacquelyn Martin
FILE - Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge near the Rio Grande, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. About 15,000 mostly Haitian refugees were camped under the bridge in the small border town. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
