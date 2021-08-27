COVID-19 deaths straining some Florida hospital morgues

As of Friday, there were 211 children with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals. Although the number of pediatric cases have increased, such cases still only represent 1.3% of the total patient load.

In Columbia County, which now has the state's highest cases of COVID-19 per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school.

The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for the virus shortly before school started, her grandmother Tina Graham said. She seemed to be on the mend and asked her grandparents to come to her house and bring her breakfast. They were still on the phone with her when she collapsed in the bathroom.

“She was saying, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,'” Graham said.

Jo’Keria, who died earlier this month, was buried in her cap and gown, her grandmother said.