COVID-19 outbreak hits Missouri building for state workers in Jefferson City

“The locations are scheduled to be cleaned,” Steelman said. ”Upon learning of these cases, personnel acted swiftly in distributing testing kits to the impacted areas in the building. Please contact your Human Resources office if you have any questions, concerns or would like to be tested.”

Moreland did not respond to a question about whether any of the infected employees were working from home before Gov. Mike Parson called state workers back to the office by May 17.

The plan drew criticism from employees, including from at least one union representing state workers, which demanded Parson allow paid time off for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and that the state work with the union on safety protocols.

Local 6355 of the Communications Workers of America also wanted a way for workers with child and family responsibilities to request delayed returns to the office.