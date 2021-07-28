COVID-19 rates a worry as 1 million head for Iowa State Fair

Asked Wednesday if she was concerned about infections at the Iowa State Fair, Gov. Kim Reynolds didn't directly answer but advised potential fairgoers to get vaccinated and noted most people hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.

“So it’s a decision that they’ve made,” she said. “They’ve made the calculation on whether to do it or not and so I don’t feel that we should punish everybody because some have made the decision not to.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that 49% of Iowans were fully vaccinated, ranking the state 21st in the nation. In at least 18 of Iowa's 99 counties, fewer than 40% of the population is vaccinated, and CDC data shows 35 counties with a high rate of spread and 12 counties with substantial spread of the virus.

Iowa also has the sixth-lowest testing rates in the nation among states reporting the data, which could make it difficult to pinpoint an outbreak if one occurs.

Srinivas said she's also concerned by RAGBRAI, an annual week-long bike ride across Iowa that continues through Friday, drawing about 15,000 cyclists from around the country to small towns in counties with some of the state's lowest vaccination rates.

She called it the “perfect environment for outbreaks to occur.”