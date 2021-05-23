COVID-19 vaccine boosters may be necessary. Here's what you need to know

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in the United States, with people ages 12 and older receiving their shots, vaccine makers are now preparing for a next possible phase: booster doses.

Currently three coronavirus vaccines are authorized for emergency use in the United States — the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for ages 12 and older, the two-dose Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines for ages 18 and older.

Researchers and health officials suspect that the immunity against COVID-19 these vaccines elicit in the body might wane over long periods of time — say, possibly, after a year or more — and might not protect as well against coronavirus variants that could emerge and evolve.

Therefore, a vaccinated person might need a booster dose of vaccine to stay protected against the original coronavirus strain and newly emerging variants — somewhat similar to how a tetanus booster is recommended every 10 years or different flu vaccines are recommended each year.

Will booster doses or new vaccines be needed?