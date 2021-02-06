As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in states across the United States, people want clear and accurate answers to pressing questions about how to manage daily life in the face of this dangerous virus. Given what we know about the extremely contagious nature of the novel coronavirus and its new variants, and its high rate of serious health impacts and death, it helps to know how to continue to keep yourself and others safe while living life as normally as the pandemic allows.
Fear is a natural response to new information about threats and their risks. But with accurate information on how to take action to protect yourself and loved ones, fear naturally causes humans to become more efficient in responding to danger. This can lead to action, agency, courage, creativity, and much more. In fact, the upwelling we’ve seen around the world of compassionate, urgent, and brave responses to the pandemic is part of this process.
Almost all of us are still experiencing changes to daily life we couldn't have imagined at the start of 2020 when the pandemic officially began. The overall approach to all tasks and functions, whether you are working from home or going outside for essential work, lies with keeping yourself and others safe from the dangers of COVID-19.
Stacker scoured other news outlets and public health resources—and surveyed our families and friends—to compile a list of 31 common questions about COVID-19 and provide answers for each. A few of the most important takeaway points are still staying away from others, washing your hands, and knowing what to do if you get sick. Less obvious, are answers about the new vaccines and coronavirus variants. With accurate information that allows for informed action and protection in place, people will find ever more creative ways of expressing their support, love, and compassion for others during this global health crisis.
