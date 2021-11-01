COVID-19's global death toll tops 5 million; world leaders feel heat on climate; NASCAR title field set

Today is Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Let's get caught up.
COVID-19's global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.
Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income countries — account for one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of all reported deaths. The U.S. alone has recorded over 740,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.
“This is a defining moment in our lifetime,” said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health. “What do we have to do to protect ourselves so we don’t get to another 5 million?”
Heating up: World leaders take center stage at climate talks
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — It’s time for more than 130 world leaders to feel the heat.
They will traipse to the podium Monday and Tuesday at crucial international climate talks in Scotland and talk about what their country is going to do about the threat of global warming. From U.S. President Joe Biden to Seychelles President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan, they are expected to say how their nation will do its utmost, challenge colleagues to do more and generally turn up the rhetoric.
The biggest names, including Biden, Britain's Boris Johnson, India’s Narendra Modi, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Ibrahim Solih, president of hard hit Maldives, will take the stage Monday.
NASCAR: Hendrick vs. Gibbs, Chevrolet against Toyota
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR's championship has come down to a pair of Hall of Fame team owners, two Chevrolets against two Toyotas, racing in the Arizona desert for the sport's top prize.
Rick Hendrick, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history, is sending Kyle Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott to Phoenix Raceway next Sunday in search of a 14th title for mighty Hendrick Motorsports.
Joe Gibbs, a member of both the NASCAR and NFL Hall of Fames, will counter with Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. Gibbs has won five previous Cup championships (and three Super Bowls) but none with Hamlin or Truex.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1952, the United States exploded the first hydrogen bomb, code-named “Ivy Mike,” at Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands, and more events…
In 1964, Cleveland’s Jim Brown rushes for 149 yards and becomes the first player to rush for more than 10,000 yards in a career. See more spor…
