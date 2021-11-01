 Skip to main content
COVID-19's global death toll tops 5 million; world leaders feel heat on climate; NASCAR title field set

Cold air descends south from the northern plains bringing a chilly and snowy start to November. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri tracks the changes coming later this week.

Today is Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak 5 Million Dead

Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill at the El Pajonal de Cogua Natural Reserve, in Cogua, north of Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Rodriguez died May 14, 2021. Relatives bury the ashes of their loved ones who died of coronavirus and plant a tree in their memory. 

COVID-19's global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years

The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.

Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income countries — account for one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of all reported deaths. The U.S. alone has recorded over 740,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.

“This is a defining moment in our lifetime,” said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health. “What do we have to do to protect ourselves so we don’t get to another 5 million?”

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

Climate COP26 Summit

A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus the venue for the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. 

Heating up: World leaders take center stage at climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — It’s time for more than 130 world leaders to feel the heat.

They will traipse to the podium Monday and Tuesday at crucial international climate talks in Scotland and talk about what their country is going to do about the threat of global warming. From U.S. President Joe Biden to Seychelles President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan, they are expected to say how their nation will do its utmost, challenge colleagues to do more and generally turn up the rhetoric.

The biggest names, including Biden, Britain's Boris Johnson, India’s Narendra Modi, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Ibrahim Solih, president of hard hit Maldives, will take the stage Monday.

NASCAR Texas Auto Racing

Kyle Larson (5) celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. 

NASCAR: Hendrick vs. Gibbs, Chevrolet against Toyota

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR's championship has come down to a pair of Hall of Fame team owners, two Chevrolets against two Toyotas, racing in the Arizona desert for the sport's top prize.

Rick Hendrick, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history, is sending Kyle Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott to Phoenix Raceway next Sunday in search of a 14th title for mighty Hendrick Motorsports.

Joe Gibbs, a member of both the NASCAR and NFL Hall of Fames, will counter with Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. Gibbs has won five previous Cup championships (and three Super Bowls) but none with Hamlin or Truex.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Mexico Day Of The Dead

A woman holds a line of Mexican marigold flowers known as Cempasuchil, outside the Arocutin municipal cemetery as people begin to arrive to pay their respects to their dead in Arocutin, Michoacan, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 1

Today in history: Nov. 1

In 1952, the United States exploded the first hydrogen bomb, code-named “Ivy Mike,” at Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands, and more events…

Today in sports history: Nov. 1

Today in sports history: Nov. 1

In 1964, Cleveland’s Jim Brown rushes for 149 yards and becomes the first player to rush for more than 10,000 yards in a career. See more spor…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

