'COVID Bandit' gives $200 tip to every single employee at Denver steakhouse
    Denver (KCNC) -- A man who identified himself only as “COVID Bandit” hit employees at a Denver restaurant with something unexpected — an extremely generous tip! The man dined at Guard and Grace on Saturday and gave each worker $200 — giving a total of $6,800!

Who the heck is this COVID BANDIT??!! Whoever this person is ..., thank you so much for your act of kindness and your...

Posted by Troy Guard on Saturday, February 20, 2021

“Who the heck is this COVID BANDIT??!!” owner Troy Guard wrote on Facebook of his restaurant at 1801 California Street. “Whoever this person is …, thank you so much for your act of kindness and your sincere genuine caring thoughtfulness you just bestowed on our Guard and Grace staff.”

“… some were crying – some are jumping up and down – some are dancing!” Guard said. “I don’t know who you are Mr. COVID BANDIT – but from the bottom of my heart – and our entire staff ….. THANK YOU 🤙🏾🌺❤️🤟🏽🙏🏽⭐️”

Based on the message, the gift of $200 per person and the smiley face on the receipt, it appears the “COVID Bandit” may be the same person who gave a very similar tip at the Notchtop Bakery in Estes Park last month…

The owner of the Notchtop Bakery identified the customer only as “David.”

