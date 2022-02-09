 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID cases fall 17% worldwide; US gets first gold in Beijing; moose attacks Iditarod sled team

  • 0

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

High pressure over the West brings record-breaking heat for western portions of the US. We are also monitoring the chance for lake effect snow showers around the Upper Midwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak WHO

The World Health Organization chief on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 says 90 million cases of coronavirus have been reported since the omicron variant was first identified 10 weeks ago, amounting to more than in all of 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

WHO: Global COVID-19 case counts decline 17% in latest week

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts fell 17% worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week, including a 50% drop in the United States, while deaths globally declined 7%.

The weekly epidemiological report from the U.N. health agency, released late Tuesday, shows that the omicron variant is increasingly dominant — making up nearly 97% of all cases tallied by the international virus-tracking platform known as GISAID. Just over 3% were of the delta variant.

All told, WHO reported more than 19 million new cases of COVID-19 and under 68,000 new deaths during the week from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. As with all such tallies, experts say such figures are believed to greatly underestimate the real toll.

***

Beijing Olympics Snowboarding

United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. 

Jacobellis earns 1st US gold at Olympics in snowboardcross

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Lindsey Jacobellis captured the United States' first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday, riding hard to the line in her snowboardcross final a full 16 years after showboating near the finish cost her the title.

The 36-year-old racer was competing in her fifth Olympics and captured the first U.S. win of what has been an otherwise dismal Games for the red, white and blue.

***

Iditarod-Moose Attack

In this photo provided by Iditarod rookie musher Bridgett Watkins, a moose stands over her dog team on trails near Fairbanks, Alaska, Feb. 4, 2022. The moose attacked Watkins' dog team for over an hour during a training run, seriously injuring four before a friend shot and killed the moose. 

Moose attacks Iditarod rookie's sled team, injures 4 dogs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week — and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.

She said on Facebook Friday that the moose, after seriously injuring four of her dogs, wouldn't leave and that the ordeal stopped only after she called friends for help and one showed up with a high powered rifle and killed the moose with one shot.

“This has been the most horrific past 24 hours of my life,” she posted after the Thursday moose attack on the Salcha River trail system near Fairbanks.

***

