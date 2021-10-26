COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise; Idaho mall shooting; record California rainfall

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise as winter looms

Tumbling COVID-19 case counts have some schools around the U.S. considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks, some rural hospitals are showing signs of strain, and cold weather is setting in.

The number of new cases nationally has been plummeting since the delta surge peaked in mid-September. The U.S. is averaging about 73,000 new cases per day, dramatically lower than the 173,000 recorded on Sept. 13. And the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 has plummeted by about half to around 47,000 since early September.

Still, there are some troubling indicators, including the onset of cold weather, which sends people indoors, where the virus can more easily spread.

With required mask use reduced in much of the U.S., the University of Washington's influential COVID-19 forecasting model is predicting increasing infections and hospitalizations in November.

'We've got to run' — Idaho mall shooting leaves 2 dead

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say they exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, that killed two people and injured four -- including an officer.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a news conference the shooting was reported about 1:50 p.m. on Monday — as well as a report that one person was “shot and down” at that time.

When the officers arrived, they spotted someone who matched the description of the suspect.

“There was an exchange of gunfire that ensued shortly thereafter, resulting in the officer's injury, as well as the suspect being taken into custody,” Lee said. Investigators believe there was only one shooter, and there is no ongoing danger to the public, he said.

Record rainfall as storm douses drought-stricken California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A powerful storm that swept through California set rainfall records and helped douse wildfires. But it remained to be seen how much of a dent it made in the state's drought.

The system weakened as it moved south but still dropped enough rain Monday evening to cause mudslides that closed roads in the San Bernardino Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

In the northern part of the state, drenching rains caused widespread flooding and rock slides over the weekend. Strong winds knocked down trees and even toppled two big rigs on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge near San Francisco. Pacific Gas & Electric reported that 380,000 homes and businesses lost power, though most had it back Monday.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 26 In 2001, President George W. Bush signed the USA Patriot Act, giving authorities unprecedented ability to search, seize, detain or eavesdrop i…

Today in sports history: Oct. 26 In 1990, Wayne Gretzky becomes the NHL first player to reach the 2,000-point plateau. See more sports moments from this date:

