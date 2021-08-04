COVID nurse is thrilled to be back on pro bowling circuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Nursing and professional bowling aren't usually found on the same resume. In fact, Erin McCarthy is just one of a few to claim that territory.

The 31-year-old McCarthy has weathered the pandemic as a critical care nurse in Omaha, and she did it during the darkest days of the coronavirus crisis without her usual release valve — competing on the Professional Women's Bowling Association circuit.

Now back on the tour, McCarthy is splitting her time between hospital work and traveling to meets to regain her momentum on the lanes.

“Bowling has always been a part of my life, but I didn't realize how much it meant to me until it was taken away,” she told The Associated Press in a recent Zoom interview from the home she shares with her fiancee, two soon-to-be stepkids and a couple of dogs.

“Bowling is definitely my outlet.”

McCarthy began bowling at age 2, when her parents would let her roll balls two-handed. She stuck with it through youth league play and attended college on a bowling scholarship while also completing nursing school. She's been doing both professionally since the PWBA was revived in 2015.