COVID: Oregon issues mask mandate, warns of hospital surge

As coronavirus cases spiked, there continued to be inaction by nearly all of the state's counties. A few counties issued mask mandates for county agency buildings. However only one county — Multnomah — announced a mask requirement for all public indoor spaces.

The Associated Press reached out to each Oregon's 36 counties this month to ask about plans to implement mask mandates. Out of the 16 counties that responded, nearly all indicated that they were concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases but only one had issued an indoor mask mandate and most gave a resounding “No” when asked if they had plans to issue one.

"At this point, those who are most likely to adhere to a mask mandate are already vaccinated, so I’m not convinced new mandates will be all that effective in containing the Delta variant,” Gilliam County Judge Elizabeth Farrar Campbell said.

While county officials said they felt the decision to implement mask requirements should be a local decision, some health officials urged the governor to issue a statewide mandate as hospitals became overwhelmed with an influx of COVID-19 patients.