COVID testing blitz undermined screening, fight against STDs

Because of the disruptions in reporting the CDC is running behind in compiling its annual STD numbers and won't finalize 2019 figures until later this month.

The agency warns that STDs have been rising steadily for five years, hitting a record number of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia cases in 2018. Officials attribute the trend to increases in unstable housing, drug use and social stigma, along with cuts to sexual education and public health budgets.

“To have our resources taken and diverted to COVID makes it especially important that we come back now and say: ‘If you’re sexually active, you should be tested'” said Dr. Hilary Reno, a CDC consultant and professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis.

Among 130 STD screening sites in the St. Louis region, testing is still at about two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels, according to figures compiled by Reno.

One possibility for the declines is that months of social distancing slowed sexual activity. But Reno and other experts are doubtful.

The biggest dating sites and apps reported record use in 2020, suggesting many people may have continued to hook up throughout the pandemic.