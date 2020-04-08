Coyote basketball leads Summit in attendance
VERMILLION, S.D. -- University of South Dakota basketball led the Summit League in attendance for the second time in three seasons.
Buoyed by the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, some of the best players in the conference and the Coyote Crazies student section, South Dakota drew 68,407 fans for 30 men’s and women’s basketball games for an average of 2,280 fans per game. Only two other Summit programs reached 50,000 fans for the year and only one topped 2,000 fans per game. USD’s student section numbers rose considerably and more than 100 students were in attendance throughout the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls.
The Coyote women, of course, turned in perhaps the best performance in Summit League history. Coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s squad compiled a 30-2 record, smashed Summit League foes by more than 30 points per game, and achieved a No. 11 national ranking. Ciara Duffy is the Mid-Major Player of the Year, and a Summit-record five players received all-conference recognition.
South Dakota’s men turned in a 20-win season in year two under alum Todd Lee. The team’s improvement from last year was one of the best in the country. Lee’s senior-laden ball club featured an efficient starting lineup in which all five players averaged double figures for scoring. Senior Tyler Hagedorn is an all-district and all-Summit performer who led the nation in 3-point percentage. Junior Stanley Umude was the Preseason Summit League Player of the Year and is now a two-time all-conference honoree.
Tom Brands Named NWCA Coach of the Year
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The National Wrestling Coaches Association announced Wednesday that University of Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands has been named 2020 NWCA National Coach of the Year.
The NWCA coaching honor is the second of Brands’ career. He first won the award in 2008 following Iowa’s national championship.
The 2020 Hawkeyes were favored to win their fourth NCAA title under Brands. Iowa entered the 2020 NCAA Championships with three top seeds, including Hodge Trophy winner Spencer Lee, nine wrestlers seeded eighth or better, and another seeded 11th. A team title would have been the 24th in program history.
The Hawkeyes were ranked at the top of every national poll this season, posting a 13-0 dual record and 9-0 Big Ten Conference record. The Hawkeyes won the 2020 Big Ten Championships, crowing three individual champions and scoring 157.5 points, its highest total since 1995. Brands was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, and Lee was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year.
The NWCA honor is Brands’ second coach of the year award this season. He was also named 2020 InterMat Coach of the Year.
Iowa led the nation in attendance for the 14th straight year, setting a NCAA dual record average of 12,568.
