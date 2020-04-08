× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coyote basketball leads Summit in attendance

VERMILLION, S.D. -- University of South Dakota basketball led the Summit League in attendance for the second time in three seasons.

Buoyed by the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, some of the best players in the conference and the Coyote Crazies student section, South Dakota drew 68,407 fans for 30 men’s and women’s basketball games for an average of 2,280 fans per game. Only two other Summit programs reached 50,000 fans for the year and only one topped 2,000 fans per game. USD’s student section numbers rose considerably and more than 100 students were in attendance throughout the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls.

The Coyote women, of course, turned in perhaps the best performance in Summit League history. Coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s squad compiled a 30-2 record, smashed Summit League foes by more than 30 points per game, and achieved a No. 11 national ranking. Ciara Duffy is the Mid-Major Player of the Year, and a Summit-record five players received all-conference recognition.