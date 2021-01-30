Cozy up near the elements

23. Light a fire. If your fireplace runs on wood instead of gas, a fire is another way to keep a room warm and enjoy a cozy night. "Make sure that your flue is properly opened and clean to make sure that smoke doesn't come back in the home but goes properly up the flue," Benjamin said. "When the fire is out, you should of course close the flue because it's like having an open window."

24. Keep warm and enjoy s'mores. If your state, city, county or neighborhood allows, have a (moderate size) backyard bonfire to keep warm for a while.

25. Don't light candles. Candles can emit a small amount of heat, but using them as a source of warmth can be dangerous. "People will light candles and go to sleep, and they fall over," Benjamin said. "The cat comes in and kicks it over and starts a fire."

With these tips in mind and any others you find, be "broadly thoughtful about how to stay warm in the winter," he added. "If it sounds like it's a bad idea, it probably is. Look it up and check it out before you do it."

