Creighton coach McDermott apologizes for 'plantation' remark

Creighton assistant coach Terrence Rencher, who is Black, tweeted that he was “deeply hurt” by McDermott’s words.

“While my relationship with Coach has been positive and I have never witnessed any racist energy from him,” Rencher said, “what he said was wrong and insensitive. ‘Plantation’ has a dark and hurtful history in my community and cannot be overlooked. Right now my focus is on the players and supporting them in any way that they need my support.”

Rencher added, “The players have decided that they want to continue to chase their goals on the court this season with Coach McDermott and I support their wishes and will continue to pour my heart into coaching them and helping them deal with larger issues.”

Creighton spokesman Rob Anderson declined to comment on whether players or staff complained to administrators about the remark or why the apology was made public.

In a statement, the university called McDermott's language “deplorable” and said it was inconsistent with the private Jesuit school's values and commitment to creating a welcoming environment.