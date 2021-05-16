Crews battle Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A smoky wildfire churning through a Los Angeles canyon community gained strength Sunday as about a thousand residents remained under evacuation orders, authorities said.

Firefighters got a break from cooler weather early in the day but by afternoon flames starting moving again in steep terrain where tinder-dry vegetation hasn't burned in a half-century, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

“We're definitely seeing increased fire activity,” said department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported in the wildfire that broke out late Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains. It smoldered for much of Saturday before erupting in the afternoon.

A thousand or so residents of the Topanga Canyon area were ordered to evacuate their homes as flames raced along ridges, sending a huge plume of smoke and raining ash across surrounding neighborhoods and the U.S. 101 freeway to the north.

By midday Sunday the fire had charred about 2 square miles (5.1 square kilometers) of brush and trees. There was no containment.

Los Angeles has seen very little rain in recent months, making for extremely parched conditions and high fire risk.