Crews battling Black Hills wildfires gaining control

As winds died down throughout the day, firefighting crews worked both on the ground and from aircraft to contain the fire.

Two smaller blazes were burning southwest of Rapid City, including one inside the grounds of Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The monument, as well as surrounding roads, were closed through at least Wednesday. One fire has burned an estimated 117 acres (47 hectares) and is 30% contained; the other is about 9 acres (4 hectares), and officials hoped to have it 50% contained by the end of the day.

The fire near Mount Rushmore threatened 15 structures, including park facilities and private homes, but none have been destroyed, according to Great Plains Fire Public Information Officers Travis Mason-Bushman. He said the fire was near main access roads to the monument but wasn't close to the visitor center.

“The challenge is that it’s burning in some pretty steep and rugged terrain," he said. "We need to bring in hand crews.”

About 60 firefighters responded to the fire, as well as a South Dakota National Guard Black Hawk helicopter that was dumping water.