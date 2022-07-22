 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Crews clear fire lines as North Texas wildfires slow advance

  • 0

GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Fire crews worked to extend and strengthen fire lines Friday as diminished winds and higher humidity slowed the advance of North Texas wildfires, officials said.

The biggest blaze, the Chalk Mountain Fire, did not spread significantly after it blackened 10 1/2 square miles (27 square kilometers) of land, the Southern Area Blue, Type I Incident Management Team said in a statement.

Although it was only 10% contained, crews were making progress clearing a fire line along the northern head of the blaze to link the eastern and western flanks, where fire lines were complete, team officials said.

But drought has left the brush tinder dry and highly flammable in the area about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth. Crews on Friday continued to mop up small fires along the eastern and western flanks while strengthening and improving the fire lines.

People are also reading…

The fire has destroyed 16 homes, Somervell County Judge David Chambers said. He renewed a disaster declaration Friday, citing the need for extraordinary fire prevention measures and the potential need for evacuation.

Little to no fire active remains of the 457-acre (185-hectare) Possum Kingdon Lake fire about 70 miles (112 kilometers) west of Fort Worth, according to a team statement.

However, “elevated potential for fire activity is present as fuels surrounding the fire’s perimeter remain extremely dry and at an increased risk of ignition,” according to the Friday statement. “Firefighters will remain diligent as the probability of ignition remains high, as does the potential for extreme fire behavior if activity increases.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News