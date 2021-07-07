Crews give up hope of finding survivors at collapse site

Rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo can be seen Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse seem increasingly somber about the prospects for finding anyone alive. They said Tuesday that crews have detected no new signs of life in the rubble nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.
A workers make her way past the rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Fla. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse seem increasingly somber about the prospects for finding anyone alive. They said Tuesday that crews have detected no new signs of life in the rubble nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.
A workers make her way past the rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Fla. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The rubble shown here is from the front portion of the condo towers, which was demolished 11 days after the back part of the tower collapsed with people inside.
Rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo can be seen in Surfside, Fla. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The rubble shown here is from the front portion of the condo towers, which was demolished 11 days after the back part of the tower collapsed with people inside.
People look out from a balcony onto the collapsed and subsequently demolished Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Workers walk past the collapsed and subsequently demolished Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Members of the media photograph the collapsed and demolished Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
A memorial for the Guara family is posted on a fence near the Champlain Towers South Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse seem increasingly somber about the prospects for finding anyone alive. They said Tuesday that crews have detected no new signs of life in the rubble nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.
A police officer walks past the collapsed and demolished Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
The discovery of four more victims in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium building has raised the death toll to 32. The rescue efforts have been hampered by threats from Tropical Storm Elsa.
Karen Chambers, of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, gives a dog named Abby a drink while working near the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The dog is part of a canine response team which provides emotional support to workers on the scene of a disaster.
Rescue workers lift a tarp containing recovered remains at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, Monday, July 5, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. The remaining structure was demolished Sunday, which partially collapsed June 24. Many people remain unaccounted for.
Steven Ferreiro, of Helping Others and Giving Hope, places fresh flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Ferreiro and a group of volunteers cleared out piles of rotting flowers, replacing them with fresh flowers.
An American flag and fresh flowers are shown on a barricade just south of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
A search and rescue team member moves through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
A search and rescue team members climb the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Search and rescue team members depart after working the debris field of the Champlain Towers South condo, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
A search and rescue team members dig through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Gini Gonte visits the Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, as she honors her friends Nancy Kress Levin and Jay Kleiman, who lost their lives after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla.
Momentos, personal items and flowers are seen displayed at the Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The display honors those who died during the collapse of the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South in Surfside
Search and rescue team members depart after working the debris field of the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Wednesday, July 7, 2021. No one has been rescued from the site since the first hours after the building collapsed on June 24 when many of its residents were asleep.
Large sections of concrete are transported from the debris field of the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. No one has been rescued from the site since the first hours after the building collapsed on June 24 when many of its residents were asleep.
Momentos and flowers are seen displayed at the Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, for those who died during the collapse of the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla. No one has been rescued from the site since the first hours after the building collapsed on June 24 when many of its residents were asleep.
By TERRY SPENCER and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Associated Press
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Emergency workers gave up Wednesday on any hope of finding survivors in a collapsed Florida condo building, telling sobbing families that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble as crews shifted their efforts to recovering more remains.
The announcement followed increasingly somber reports from emergency officials, who said they sought to prepare families for the worst.
“At this point, we have truly exhausted every option available to us in the search-and-rescue mission,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference.
The formal transition from rescue to recovery was to take place at midnight, with a moment of silence scheduled for shortly after 7 p.m., officials said.
Also Wednesday, eight more bodies were recovered, bringing the death toll to 54, the mayor said. Thirty-three of the dead have been identified, and 86 people are still unaccounted for.
Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told families at a private briefing that crews would stop using rescue dogs and listening devices but would continue to search for remains.
“Our sole responsibility at this point is to bring closure,” he said, as relatives cried in the background.
For two weeks, rescue crews have looked for spaces in the rubble large enough to harbor survivors. But they now say the likelihood of finding anyone alive is almost nil.