Crews on lookout for pets in Florida condo building collapse

MIAMI (AP) — As crews prepare to demolish the remaining flank of 12-story condominium complex that collapsed near Miami, officials reassured families Saturday that they had done their best to look for their missing cherished pets.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday that at least three sweeps have been conducted, some by camera, at a portion of the complex still standing — and that no animals have been found.

“I very much understand that pets are part of people’s families,” the mayor said, noting that she, too, has been a pet owner. “My heart goes out to those who fear for their animals, and I just want you to know that additional efforts have been made and are being made.”

A portion of Champlain Tower South remains mostly intact, but officials said they would demolish the remaining structure as soon as Sunday — ahead of incoming Tropical Storm Elsa that could put the building precariously at risk of collapsing on its own.

Cava said she informed a contractor of possible locations of missing pets. “They’re aware and doing everything that they might do just to make an additional search,” she said.