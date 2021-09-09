Crews pause search for 1887 Confederate statue time capsule

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crews have ended their daylong search for the 1887 time capsule they believe is buried in the pedestal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that had towered over Richmond after being unable to locate it Thursday.

State officials were scheduled to remove the 134-year-old time capsule from the pedestal a day after the massive statue was taken down. But after removing more than half a dozen large, heavy stones, crews were unable to find it.

Workers used ground-penetrating radar devices and a metal detector in an effort to find the capsule. The crews worked for more than 12 hours before calling off the search just before nightfall.

Gov. Ralph Northam's chief of staff, Clark Mercer, said crews would return Friday. He said it is doubtful they will resume digging for the time capsule and were expected to spend the day restoring the stones that had been removed from the pedestal.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews searching for a time capsule they believed was buried in the pedestal under a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that had towered over Richmond hit a snag Thursday.