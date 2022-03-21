 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Crews searching for Kentucky miner after roof collapse

  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Crews were searching Monday for a Kentucky miner who was working alone when a roof collapsed deep underground, officials said.

James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch began his shift as a roof bolter operator late Sunday at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Harlan County, which is owned by Inmet Mining LLC, of Knoxville, Tennessee, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said.

The collapse happened about an hour later, some 14,000 feet down into the coal mine, the cabinet's statement said.

The Kentucky Division of Mine Safety sent investigators early Monday to the mine, which has suspended operations while the search continues, the statement said.

“The Kentuckians who go into mines daily to provide the coal that helps power this country face particular dangers and deserve our gratitude,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Britainy and I are praying for the miner and his family – we all hope for his safe recovery.”

Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman said they first hope to find Brown safe, and "will then begin the process of examining what happened at this mine and how it could have been prevented.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Situation in Mariupol 'very difficult', evacuation efforts blocked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News