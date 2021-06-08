Crews start excavating possible Tulsa Race Massacre victims

Both Stackelbeck and Tulsa Mass Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee Chairman Kavin Ross said it's possible the remains are from people who died from other things, such as the Spanish Flu pandemic that killed an estimated 7,350 in Oklahoma in 1918 and 1919.

Stackelbeck said the number of remains found in Oaklawn Cemetery now stands at 27, up from 20 discovered as of last week, and that all have been found in coffins.

The search began last year, and researchers in October found at least 12 sets of remains, although the remains were covered back up at that time for further study.

Stackelbeck has estimated more than 30 bodies could be in the site. Searches of two other sites are planned.

