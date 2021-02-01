Crews work to repair washed-out scenic highway near Big Sur

Drone video of the highway shows a huge chasm and both northbound and southbound lanes missing. There was no estimate on when the road would reopen, Caltrans said.

But the rain damage is not as extensive as when heavy rains in 2017 unleashed a landslide on the highway and caused a bridge to crumble, blocking passage through the area for over a year, said Big Sur Chamber of Commerce President Kirk Gafill, owner of the historic Nepenthe Restaurant that's been serving Big Sur since 1949.

“In 2017, it was a much bigger slide, it was the biggest slide in county history. This is a pretty typical slip out here,” Gafill said.

He said the washout will impact some businesses and residents and force those traveling from Southern California to take a detour that will add about two hours to their trip. But he said the bulk of Big Sur's businesses and residents won't be largely affected because about 60% of visitors travel to the coastal communities known for luxury spas, posh hotels and scenic retreats from Northern California.

“For the bulk of the visitors, they won’t even know the road is closed because they don’t travel that far south because they’re driving down and then turning around,” Gafill said.

