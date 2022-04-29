Prison sergeant responds to report on white nationalist ties

A Montana State Prison sergeant has responded in a series of videos to a report released earlier this month by a watchdog group calling on the state to investigate his ties to a white nationalist organization.

In three videos posted to YouTube in recent weeks, Kelly Chambers, a state prison employee since 2018, denied that his involvement with a white nationalist as described in the Montana Human Rights Network report qualifies him as a racist. He also made several statements in the videos disputed this week by his employer, the Montana Department of Corrections.

Chambers has also warned Montana Human Rights Network program director Travis McAdam, who authored the letter to the corrections department, to issue an apology and retract the report, or else he will summon Fox News down on the organization's purported attack on Chambers' freedom of religion.

In the videos Chambers said he will not address the past of Ron McVan, who Chambers refers to as a "father figure" and a guide in his conversion to Wotanism, which MHRN describes as a racist version of Norse folk mythology called Odinism. Chambers moved to Montana from California in 2018.

McVan is a longtime Butte resident and is known to his followers as a leader in Wotanism, having developed the modern strain of the ideology with David Lane, a domestic terrorist whose white nationalist group "The Order" robbed banks, bombed a synagogue and assassinated a Jewish radio host in the 1980s.

“I know that the first thing that people are going to want me to do or ask me to do is justify (McVan's) past, justify who he was, and I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to go into that because as I outlined in the video yesterday, Ron McVan has been nothing but kind, open-hearted, respectful, generous, caring and a good friend to me,” Chambers said in the video.

The MHRN report urged the Department of Corrections to look into whether Chambers has been spreading Wotanism within the prison on McVan's behalf, or exerting a white nationalist influence in the prison over inmates of color. Throughout the videos, Chambers references the prison simply as his employer. He did that "for legal reasons," he said.

In a video posted April 23, Chambers said his supervisors regarded the report "the same way as everybody else does, that (Travis McAdam, program director at MHRN) is full of absolute crap, and that these were baseless allegations and accusations he made because they know my work ethic and they know how I conduct myself at work and I am nothing but professional."

Carolynn Bright, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, said in an email Thursday the department has not issued an opinion on the MHRN report. That's not the only mischaracterization by Chambers pointed out by the department. In his second video, Chambers claims to have knowledge about Lane's history through his work as a prison official.

"Anybody who knows where I work and what I do for a living knows that we know all about David Lane. We know all about his activities, we know what he was responsible for, what he did and didn’t do. It’s part of our curriculum," Chambers said in a video.

But Bright said in a response to questions from the Montana State News Bureau that "information about David Lane is not a part of DOC correctional officer curriculum."

Chambers positions himself as a good employee, and said the MHRN report is a "baseless" attack on his freedom of religion. He does, however, not dispute having conversations about Wotanism within the prison.

"They’re my beliefs. They are my own. I don’t express them. I don’t share them with people because of professionalism. It's not something you discuss in the workplace. It is what it is," Chambers said. "I do, however, answer questions that people have about Odinism if I can, if I know. I'm relatively new to it so I don’t have all the answers, but that’s the extent of it."

Bright, asked about Chambers' statement, said Corrections employees are "prohibited from sharing personal information or developing relationships with offenders that are anything other than professional."

Bright also referenced two policies on that point, one of which states: "Volunteers and MSP staff may not attempt to coerce or influence an inmate to change his religious preferences while at MSP."

'A cult mentality'

Throughout the videos, Chambers makes an effort to pivot antagonism toward MHRN. At one point, in an effort to discredit the report's description of Chambers' beliefs, he revealed that he could not be anti-LGBTQ because someone close to him is gay.

"We never said anything about Kelly Chambers espousing those particular views," McAdam said Wednesday. "I would say that is part of that deflection response. He's trying to change the conversation and get the focus off of him. That's part of the normal reaction that white nationalists have when they're called white nationalists."

Chambers has begun publicly responding to MHRN posts on social media. In the comment section of the organization's Facebook posts, another self-described "heathen" follower has emerged, but this time trying to coax Chambers away from his white nationalist strain of the mythology.

Scott Ernest, the 43-year-old who has been engaging with Chambers online, considered himself deep in the white nationalist movement in the Flathead area until 2015. In a phone interview Thursday, Ernest said he's spent the last week trying to give Chambers an off-ramp.

"I don't think he knew what he was getting into," Ernest said.

That's how Ernest found his way nearly 20 years ago into Pioneer Little Europe, a loose community of people who tried to shift the local politics toward a white nationalist stronghold. In short, Ernest's mix of exposure to the internet brought him from Florida to the Flathead Valley and the doorstep of April Gaede, a neo-Nazi behind Pioneer Little Europe. He became a recruiter for that cause.

Ernest was uneasy with the violence that often populated the white hate group forums he moderated. But he had considered himself a follower of the Norse pagan mythology since he was 12 years old, and the white nationalists' obsession with European tribalism made heathens like himself an easy recruit, he said.

"Being a heathen meant I was susceptible to the same ethnic call that a lot of white nationalists see, and that was what drew me into the community," Ernest said. "It's hard to say I was a moderate, but I don't want people to think I didn't believe in horrible things."

It was 2015, when David Lenio posted threats of violence against school children and synagogues in the Flathead on social media, that Ernest began mentally disengaging from the movement and inching his way out the door. He eventually transferred from Flathead Valley Community College to Montana State University, later moved to Florida and has co-founded an extremism consulting firm and de-radicalization organization called Hands of Eir.

Ernest said Thursday that Chambers' efforts to distance his Wotanism following from white nationalism is undercut by Chambers' own acknowledgement of the movement's creator, Guido Von List, who died in 1913. Chambers describes Von List as a German national who believed Wotanism would lead people back toward a tribal mentality, with tight-knit communities that would rely on each other, "much like the Native American tribes in American culture."

Ernest described Von List as the "father of Nazi Occultism," whose works had a documented influence on Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party.

"I'm not an expert, but I'm experienced," Ernest said. "It's basically a cult mentality. … He wants to believe whatever he wants, no matter how horrible it is, with no criticism."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0