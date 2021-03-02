Critics: Cuomo apology 'tone-deaf,' ignores power imbalance

Another former employee, 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett, said Cuomo questioned her about her sex life, talked about being lonely and asked if she would be open to a sexual relationship with an older man.

And late Monday, a third woman, Anna Ruch, said in New York Times story that Cuomo touched her back and face without consent and asked to kiss her in the middle of a 2019 wedding reception, moments after they met.

Bennett criticized Cuomo's statement in one of her own Monday, saying the 63-year-old governor has “refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior.”

Cuomo's office did not respond to a request for comment Monday. He denied Boylan's allegations in his statement and said that in Bennett's case, he had intended to act like a mentor.

“I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business,” the three-term governor said in the statement issued Sunday.