Critics: Doctor's note for vaccine unfairly penalizing poor

“The very people who are suffering the greatest from this pandemic — Black and brown communities — are the very ones that are being disenfranchised with this restriction,” said Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, medical director for the South Miami Children’s Clinic.

Some vaccination sites are enforcing the doctor's note inconsistently, requiring them one day but not the next.

Earlier this month, lawmakers said people with doctors’ notes were turned away at a Miami vaccination site because they didn't have the state form. But later in the day, state lawmakers said doctors’ notes were reportedly also being accepted instead of the form.

Some places, like Jackson Health system in Miami, aren't requiring any form, just verbal confirmation from patients.

Other states, including Georgia, have opened up vaccinations for younger people who merely are required to attest that they have an underlying medical condition.

Patrick Patterson, 34, accompanied his elderly parents to get the vaccine Tuesday at Valencia College in Orlando. His wife is eight months pregnant with his first child and he is fearful of catching the virus and giving it to his wife.