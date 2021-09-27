Crop failure: Why a Montana jury gave hemp growers $65.5M

David Rendimonti was assigned a comparatively low $1 million dollars in damages, because he was the only defendant to show evidence of the total value of his net worth according to court documents. Rendimonti’s attorney did not respond to a call to his office before press time.

The future

Parker has since filed a notice of appeal. He said the basis goes back to his original argument that this was a contract left unfulfilled and therefore does not warrant punitive or emotional damages.

Snipes and Johnson said they also have some legal hurdles to jump through to make the verdicts enforceable in other jurisdictions, like Canada and other states. So, it’s not clear when the farmers will get paid, if ever.

As for the Andersons they’re not sure they’ll raise hemp in the future. The crop was easy enough to raise, but harvesting has some technical difficulties depending on the intended use. It smells awful. But as a rotational crop, it had benefits as a detoxifier, the Andersons explained. Whatever they decide, the crop would need to be worth the risks involved to secure their future.

“We were looking at it as an investment for our children’s future,” said Amber Anderson. She said the promise of high returns on hemp and CBD oil made her optimistic rotating the crop into their operation would pay off. They could use the standard crops to finance and run the farm like always and use the returns from hemp to plan for college for their four kids and possibly retirement. “We saw it as, if this works out this year awesome, now we have a little bit of security for us.”

