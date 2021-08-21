Crowd told to leave concert in Central Park due to weather

ARCHIVO - En esta foto del 1 de noviembre de 2016, Bruce Springsteen toca en el evento "Stand Up For Heroes" en Nueva York. Springsteen encaberará un concierto en agosto en Central Park para celebrar la recuperación de la ciudad del COVID-19.
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York. The sounds of song will be ringing out from Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, with thousands expected for a superstar-laden concert meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus.
People arrive before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant.
A man wears a T-shirt reading "WE love NYC" before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrate its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant.
Patrons show proofs of vaccination to enter before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant.
People wearing protective masks take a selfie before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant.
People gather to protest recent mandates requiring vaccines against the coronavirus before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant.
A man dressed as Uncle Sam protests recent mandates requiring vaccines against the coronavirus before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant.
Patrons wait in line to enter before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant.
People wait in line to enter before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. The concert celebrates the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant.
A staff distributes free masks before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrate its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant.
A COVID-19 testing and vaccination site is seen in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant.
NEW YORK (AP) — The crowd at a superstar-laden Central Park concert meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus was asked to leave because of severe weather as Hurricane Henri approached.
New York City police on Saturday night told concertgoers via Twitter to “calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park. This is NOT an emergency."
Mayor Bill de Blasio's office did not provide further information about the status of the concert.
The highly promoted “Homecoming Concert” featured Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli among the performers.
Saturday's event comes after a series of hip-hop concerts in the last week at outdoor venues around the city.
The concert kicked off amid worries about the contagious delta variant of COVID-19.
New York City over the past week has averaged just under 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day, according to state statistics. That’s up from just under 200 cases per day in late June. Only about 54% of all city residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.
Those who attend the concert, the majority of tickets for which were handed out for free, had to show proof of vaccination.
