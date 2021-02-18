Crowded Democratic primary field vies for NYC mayor's job

The primary will be the city's first to be determined by ranked choice voting, in which voters can choose several candidates and rank them in order of preference. Another wrinkle is that the contest is being fought largely on Zoom and YouTube because of coronavirus restrictions.

A poll of likely Democratic primary voters by Fontas Advisors and Core Decision Analytics showed Yang leading each of his two closest competitors, Adams and Stringer, by more than 10 percentage points.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 20 to Jan. 25, shortly after Yang officially joined the race with a campaign video directed by “Black Swan” filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.

It was unclear whether Yang's early advantage will hold up as more people start paying attention to the contest.

Bruce Gyory, a Democratic political strategist and an adjunct professor of political science at the University of Albany, said political experts “thought that the voters would be focusing on the mayoral race here in New York by Thanksgiving, and instead they’re not likely to be focused on it until the end of February or early March.”