Cruise ship passengers recall deaths, confusion, quarantine

“They put him on a ventilator for three weeks and two days, and after that he died,” his widow said. “I never saw him alive again.”

Hours after the Gonzalezes disembarked on Feb. 21 in San Francisco, a new group boarded for a 10-day trip to Hawaii. The Grand Princess was headed for a stopover in Ensenada, Mexico, when officials ordered it to reroute to California on March 4 after a 71-year-old Rocklin man who had been on the same trip as the Gonzalezes died of COVID-19.

Worried about the virus, officials blocked the ship carrying 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members from anchoring at its home port of San Francisco. President Donald Trump said he didn't want the passengers to disembark on American soil “because I like the numbers being where they are,” but that he would yield to health officials' advice.

On the ship, Laurie Miller, her friend Karen Schwartz Dever and their husbands shared the dinner table and talks of their Hawaii adventures with fellow travelers Steven and Michele Smith.

Soon, they were ordered to quarantine in their cabins. Meals were delivered to their rooms, where they watched their ship, and at times themselves, on television newscasts.