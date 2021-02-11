Cubans stranded for 33 days now in US immigration detention

Because they were brought ashore by the Coast Guard, they could benefit from the 55-year-old law, which allows Cubans to apply for legal permanent residency a year after their arrival and released into the community, lawyers say.

“Sooner or later ICE will have to release these people to the community. They did not come here illegally,” said Lorenzo Palomares, an immigration lawyer.

The U.S. Coast Guard did not respond to requests clarifying what considerations were made before the group was flown into the United States.

It was unclear whether the group was originally bound for the U.S. or simply lost at sea, and the Coast Guard has said it focused merely on rescuing them. However, the rocky, uninhabited island is routinely monitored by the Coast Guard for strandings of migrants hoping to reach U.S. soil.

Lt. Riley Beecher, a Coast Guard pilot, said that while on a routine mission they saw on Monday what looked like flags waving in the usually brown and light green topography. “I thought ‘let’s take a closer look.’ I had never seen anything on that island.” Lt. Beecher said. “Then I saw two people were frantically waving their hands trying to get us to come down.”