Cubs fan beaten by officer after World Series awarded $53K

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury has found that a Chicago police lieutenant used excessive force when he tackled and beat a man during the celebration outside Wrigley Field after the Cubs won the 2016 World Series.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the jury on Wednesday found in favor of Asher Kaufman in his lawsuit against then-Sgt. Andrew Dakuras. It awarded him more than $53,000 in damages.

The ruling adds to the the $278,000 the city has paid out to settle six previous lawsuits against Dakuras, a 26-year-department veteran. According to an online data base, there have been 73 complaints registered against Dakuras.

Dakuras and other undercover officers were working in the Wrigleyville area the night in November 2016 when the Cubs defeated Cleveland, prompting a massive celebration outside Wrigley Field.

During the trial Kaufman testified that he and his girlfriend had joined the celebration outside a tavern near Wrigley when another Sgt. Joseph Mirus Jr. grabbed him and confiscated a half-pint of whiskey he'd bought at a nearby convenience store.