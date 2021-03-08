Cubs, Sox to let some fans into stands as COVID numbers fall

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of fans of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox will get to see their teams play in person this season, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Monday.

In a news release, Lightfoot said each team will be limited to 20% capacity. That means the White Sox can admit as many as 8,122 fans to Guaranteed Rate Field beginning on opening day, and the Cubs will be allowed to admit as many as 8,274 fans per game.

“As a diehard sports fan myself, I’m personally excited to have Chicago take its first, cautious steps toward safely reopening our beloved baseball stadiums to fans this season,” said Lightfoot, in announcing that fans can attend major league games for the first time since the 2019 season. ”We’re able to do that thanks to the commitment of our city’s two great baseball franchises who continue to work in close partnership with Chicago’s public health officials to find solutions that are not only safe, but offer a path forward toward safely increasing stadium capacity as we move closer into our COVID-19 recovery.”