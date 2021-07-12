Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC

Cunningham, 39, was primed to become one of the Democratic Party's rising stars after 2018, when he became the first in decades to flip a South Carolina congressional seat from red to blue. Two years later, he narrowly lost the 1st Congressional District to Republican Nancy Mace on an election night that amounted to GOP wins across South Carolina, aided in no small part by Donald Trump's name atop ballots in a state where his popularity has stayed high.

But it's that 2018 victory to which Cunningham points when asked how he plans to win both the governorship and lawmakers' buy in, saying that he's been the underdog before — and that his stance is buoyed by public opinion, citing anecdotal support from his campaign stops around the state.

“This is something the people want,” Cunningham said. “If our politicians aren’t reflecting the will of the people, then we have to change out the politicians, starting with Governor McMaster.”

Surveys in recent years have also shown increasing support for medicinal marijuana in South Carolina. It's part of a national softening on the issue, even in other conservative states, with legalization measures cruising to victory last year in states across the political spectrum.