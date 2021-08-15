Cuomo accuser assails decision not to pursue impeachment

Heastie said lawyers had advised the body’s judiciary committee that the state constitution doesn’t authorize the Legislature to impeach an elected official no longer in office.

The decision was met with criticism from Republican members of the Legislature and also some Democrats. Former aide Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual misconduct, called the decision “an unjust cop out.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over as governor when Cuomo steps down.

Asked Sunday on CBS's “Face The Nation” about a suggestion from Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim that she turn over emails to prove she wasn't aware of Cuomo's alleged misconduct, she said, “it’s hard to prove a negative a negative because I’ve had no communication along those lines. But I believe in transparency, and we’ll evaluate all requests.”

