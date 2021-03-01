Cuomo accuser blasts attempted apology, 'predatory behavior'

On Monday, Cuomo retained Manhattan litigator Elkan Abramowitz to represent him and his office in probes related to nursing homes.

Abramowitz, who previously represented Cuomo’s office in a federal investigation into his 2014 decision to shutdown a state anti-corruption commission, said he is not representing Cuomo in the sexual harassment matter.

Bennett, 25, came forward with her allegations in a story published Saturday in the The New York Times. She said that Cuomo told her he was lonely and looking for a girlfriend.

Cuomo did not respond to Bennett's statement Monday.

Boylan said Cuomo made inappropriate comments about her appearance, kissed her without her consent at the end of a meeting and once suggested they play strip poker while aboard his state-owned jet. Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, first accused Cuomo in a tweet last December and elaborated on the allegations in a Medium post last week.

Cuomo has denied Boylan's allegations as untrue. In a statement Sunday, he acknowledged that he had teased people about their personal lives in an attempt to be “playful" and funny. He said he had wanted to act like a mentor to Bennett.