Cuomo defiant as top New York lawmakers call on him to quit

“They don’t override the people's will, they don’t get to override elections," he said. "I was elected by the people of New York state. I wasn’t elected by politicians.”

In a brief phone conversation Sunday prior to the press conference, Cuomo told Stewart-Cousins he wouldn’t quit and they would have to impeach him if they wanted him out of office, according to a person who was briefed by someone on the call. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the call was intended to be private.

Cuomo said the next six months will determine how successfully New York emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m not going to be distracted because there is too much to do for the people,” he said, noting that the state must pass a budget within three weeks and administer 15 million more COVID-19 vaccines.

Support for Cuomo has eroded with surprising speed as he's faced twin scandals, one over his treatment of women in the workplace, and a second over his administration's months-long refusal to release complete statistics on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.