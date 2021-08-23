Cuomo gives clemency to 6, including Brink's heist driver

Clark was granted parole in 2019, three years after Cuomo commuted her sentence, noting her “exceptional strides in self development.”

Gilbert’s fight for freedom gained attention as Boudin, who was just 14 months old when he went to prison, campaigned last year for San Francisco District Attorney.

Boudin ran a progressive campaign in which he said visiting his parents Kathy Boudin and Gilbert in prison showed him the criminal justice system was broken.

“On the eve of my first child’s birth, my father, David Gilbert, has been granted clemency,” Boudin said in an email to The Associated Press. “Although he never used a gun or intended for anyone to get hurt, my father’s crime caused unspeakable harm and devastated the lives of many separate families. I will continue to keep those families in my heart.”

Steve Zeidman, the lawyer and law professor who spearheaded Gilbert’s clemency campaign, said he was overjoyed for Gilbert and his family.

“David has an opportunity to make his case to the board, an opportunity to live outside the prison walls,” said Zeidman, co-director of the Defenders Clinic at the City University of New York’s Law School.