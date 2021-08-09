Cuomo isolated as accuser set to speak in first TV interview

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces another day under fire Monday as a key legislative committee meets to discuss possible impeachment proceedings and a woman who has accused him of groping her speaks in her first TV interview.

“CBS This Morning” is scheduled to broadcast the first TV interview with Brittany Commisso, an executive assistant who accused Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor's mansion in Albany.

Commisso last week became the first woman to file a criminal complaint against Cuomo, giving a report to the county sheriff.

Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately and said the groping incident never happened.

Later Monday, the state Assembly’s judiciary committee planned to meet to discuss how to wrap up an ongoing investigation into whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo.