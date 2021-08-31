Cuomo legal woes continue, could cost public at least $9.5M

An attorney for another accuser, Charlotte Bennett, who said Cuomo asked questions about her personal life that led her to believe he was pursuing a sexual relationship with her, suggested the state has an obligation to compensate the women in order to avoid “costly and lengthy” litigation.

“I believe if there is going to be any kind of appropriate conclusion to this, it has to be to make the victims of his misconduct whole,” Debra Katz, attorney for former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett, said.

If Cuomo or the state is sued over his alleged conduct, the public could wind up covering legal fees and any settlement — normally, individuals sued over their conduct as state employees are defended on the state’s dime.

Cuomo, however, could also face individual liability if a court concludes he did something wrong.

As governor, he signed a law that obligates state employees who commit sexual harassment on the job to reimburse the state for any judgements paid out because of their wrongdoing.

The attorney general's office may play a role in deciding whether to cover Cuomo's legal fees, said Andrew Celli, who was a former civil rights bureau chief in the office under then-Attorney General Eliot Spitzer.