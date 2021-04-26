Cuomo on sex harassment claims: 'I didn't do anything wrong'

One female aide said Cuomo groped her breasts after summoning her to his official residence last year.

Before Monday, Cuomo had repeatedly denied that he touched anyone inappropriately, but he'd used past public appearances to say he is sorry for making some people uncomfortable with comments or gestures he intended to be playful banter.

He's blamed his penchant for hugging and kissing people on his Italian-American heritage.

Asked if he would consider disciplining himself or resigning if the state attorney general, who is investigating the claims, reports he did harass women, Cuomo dismissed that as a possibility.

“The report can’t say anything different because I didn’t do anything wrong,” Cuomo said.

This was the first time Cuomo has allowed a group of journalists to question him in person since the sexual harassment allegations surfaced in December.