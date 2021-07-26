Cuomo questions neutrality of AG investigators

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo projected confidence Monday that he'll ultimately be exonerated of allegations of sexual harassment, but he also questioned the neutrality of the lawyers hired to investigate his behavior.

Speaking at his first news conference in nearly two weeks, Cuomo said he had “concerns as to the independence of the reviewers," hired by state Attorney General Letitia James.

James appointed former Joon Kim, the former acting U.S. attorney for Manhattan, and the employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark to conduct the probe. The lawyers have spent months now speaking to women who say Cuomo subjected them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks. One woman, an aide to Cuomo, has said he groped her breasts.

“Do a little history. Go to Google,” Cuomo told reporters at a press conference at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. “Google the independent investigators.”

He didn't elaborate, but his comments appeared to be a reference to Kim's work as a top federal prosecutor. In that role, Kim helped direct an anti-corruption investigation that sent one of Cuomo’s top aides and close friends, Joseph Percoco, to prison. Percoco was convicted of accepting more than $300,000 from companies that wanted influence with Cuomo’s administration.