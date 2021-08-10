Cuomo resigns: What we know, what we don't and what's next

CUOMO SAID HE WASN'T GOING ANYWHERE. WHY DID HE RESIGN NOW?

Cuomo has denied the most serious allegations against him and acknowledged Tuesday that his “instinct is to fight.” But he said the impeachment process would take months and consume resources that should go toward “managing COVID, guarding against the delta variant, reopening upstate, fighting gun violence and saving New York City.”

SO WHO'S IN CHARGE NOW?

Still Cuomo. His resignation won't take effect for two weeks. But Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is on deck to take over afterward.

WHY IS HE WAITING 14 DAYS TO LEAVE?

Cuomo said he wanted time for a "seamless” transition to the new administration. He declared Hochul could be caught up to speed in a timely fashion.

IF HE LEAVES OFFICE, WILL HE BE SAFE FROM CHARGES?