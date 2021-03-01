Cuomo sorry for 'misinterpreted' remarks; a virtual Golden Globes; mystery death of ex-NFL player

Today is Monday, March 1, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized Sunday for remarks 'misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation'; 'Nomadland,' 'Borat,' 'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' all big winners at a virtual Golden Globes; and questions surround the death of former Notre Dame and NFL player.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Cuomo sorry for remarks aide 'misinterpreted' as harassment

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged for the first time Sunday that some of his behavior with women "may have been insensitive or too personal,” and said he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation led by the state’s attorney general.

In a statement released amid mounting criticism from within his own party, the Democrat maintained he had never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone. But he said he had teased people about their personal lives in an attempt to be “playful.”