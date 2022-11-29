 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers; concerns over potential rail strike; NATO reaffirms support for Ukraine | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:

  • Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday, consumers are turning online for Cyber Monday to score more discounts on gifts and other items that have ballooned in price because of high inflation.
  • President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass legislation to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks. A strike could lead to higher prices and shortages.
  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says war-torn Ukraine will one day become a member of the world’s largest security alliance.

Watch Now: Monkeys in Thailand mark their day with feast, and more of today's top videos

A meal fit for monkeys was served at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand, China's protests over lockdowns is spreading to campuses and communities abroad, and more of today's top videos.

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
World

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast

A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand. Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey …

China's protests over lockdowns spread to campuses and communities abroad
World

China's protests over lockdowns spread to campuses and communities abroad

Protests against China's strict zero-Covid policy and restrictions on freedoms have spread to at least a dozen cities around the world in a sh…

Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap
World

Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap

Shafeeq Saqafi paid three dollars for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doh…

Iran calls for U.S. ban from World Cup after social media post
World

Iran calls for U.S. ban from World Cup after social media post

Iranian state media is calling for the U.S. to be banned from competing in the 2022 World Cup over a now-deleted social media post. Veuer’s Ma…

In devastated Ukrainian cities, winter brings more misery
World

In devastated Ukrainian cities, winter brings more misery

Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore pow…

Cameroon fans use ancestral practices to help World Cup team win
World

Cameroon fans use ancestral practices to help World Cup team win

Cameroon’s football federation has denied hiring practitioners of black magic to boost their team's chances at the World Cup.

COVID-19 lockdown protesters in China call for president to resign
World

COVID-19 lockdown protesters in China call for president to resign

In an unprecedented wave of dissent, protesters in mainland China are calling for President Xi Jinping to resign over his harsh zero-COVID pol…

